Akka Series Review: Keerthy Suresh shines in an ambitious, partly successful crime-drama 

In this universe, Bombay (it's the 70s, so yes, Bombay) stands as that outlandish, parallel space which poses threat to the matriarchal universe of Perunuru. And yet, the makers forget to underline the smaller shocks that could emerge from a clash of these two distinct worlds. It’s an ambitious conceit alright, but not done with enough ease or skillfulness. Monika Panwar plays a younger version of Muthakka who, as we gradually learn, has made some significant decisions that are responsible for the chaotic present of Perunuru. However, for the first three episodes, Akka dwindles between being exposition-heavy, generic, and fumbling with its massive world-building. There are too many moving pieces here, and the series often struggles to make sense of them while juggling the linear storytelling duties. In an already complicated web, the writers gets too immersed in adding new blocks to the universe that adequately inform us but don’t necessarily pull us in.