Enemy of the Smuggler Movie Review: Peddles convulated storytelling

Agatha Christie, one of the most celebrated authors whose works have been adapted into films worldwide, drew heavily on her experience as a World War I nurse and her interactions with injured Belgian soldiers and refugees in her novels. Employing the names and purposes of certain medicines and poisons in her thrillers, and the inception of the popular Belgian detective Hercule Poirot are the brainchildren of Christie's World War I experience. It is exciting to see what a thorough professional powered by niche knowledge in a field brings to the pages or screen. Something similar happens in Enemy of the Smuggler, as IRS officer-turned filmmaker T Samaya Murali offers a peek into the murky world of smuggling through seaports and how Customs officials sometimes act as conduits for dirty jobs. But the initial excitement gets diluted when he decides to offer an exhaustive checklist of facts packaged as a film and clears it through the port, and fails.