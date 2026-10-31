Love Always Series Review: A breezy fable that weathers a few storms

That's both the good and not-so-good aspect of the series. It makes an excellent point about why emotional neglect is a malady in marriages, but when they turn into their younger selves, it shows how they are physically attracted to each other. It's good entertainment, but it also makes you assume they were more compatible as youngsters and that things went awry over time. Later, with the introduction of Meera (Maya Krishnan), we see how the marriage was doomed from the start. Similarly, Kannan is selfish in both versions, and just a mere ‘I will stand up for my wife’ doesn’t absolve him of the underlying issues. He is with her because he is married to her, not because he is in love with her. She is with him for the same reasons, and the series tries to paint them in a different light when they're younger. Young Kannan, who couldn’t pursue law because of his father’s disapproval, wants to go to law school and live his dream. What does the young Manjula want to do? She wants to go to the same college and spend more time with her estranged son, who is a professor there. Why should Manjula be a mom even when she is young, when Kannan is allowed to be a man with dreams? Again, it isn’t wrong to want to be a mom, but it makes you wonder if there isn’t more to her. She is a steadfast woman who realises that even 40 years into the marriage, it isn’t too late to ask for a separation. But at every step, we are shown justifications for everything Kannan does. While it is understandable that the series doesn’t want to paint anyone as bad or evil, treating Kannan with kid gloves takes the sheen off Manjula’s struggles.