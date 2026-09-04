Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's thriller is too familiar for the gaze 

However, Gandhari also struggles to build on its novel-looking universe. Most of the punches and throws are rather familiar. There are very few surprises here, in terms of craft or narrative structure. Also, in a rather bewildering fashion, for a film that bills itself as an emotional drama, Gandhari doesn’t build its characters enough. The narrative remains plot-driven, rather than character-driven. In its labyrinth of complex world-building and too many people from all strata of life, what remains missing is our emotional anchoring with Bani, who is supposed to carry us through the quagmire. (The film also jumps into its plot, beginning with the instigating incident that instantly sets things in motion, without giving us time to settle in). The emotional connect is missing — and that’s far too big a damage, for a story about a mother’s unbreakable resolve and immeasurable love.