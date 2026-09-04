I'm Game Movie Review: A Gamble Gone Wrong

Mysskin is another interesting choice as the antagonist. Though he does all things nasty, there's a hilarity (largely intentional) to his performance that stems from his famed eccentricity. However, very little can be said of the other actors, especially the women. Villains harming the women to get back at the male protagonists is another tiring trope repeated here. Similarly, the romance track, if we can call that, between Dan and Kayadu Lohar's Isha exists just for the sake of it. At one point, we see her rejecting his proposal as she considers him only as a patient, but later on, we see her warming up to him seemingly out of sympathy.