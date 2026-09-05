Mirzapur Movie Review: Gunfire, gaalis and a fun return to Purvanchal

The movie doesn’t waste time in setting up the story. There are no quick recaps. Mirzapur: The Movie is for the fans of the franchise, the viewers who are well-versed with the swag and attributes of their favourite characters. It works better as an extended special episode than a big screen mass mayhem experience. Still, there is some assured storytelling at work here. Thankfully, the makers don’t resort to futile excesses for some quick bucks. The Mirzapur universe doesn’t go gun-crazy. With series’ creator Puneet Krishna returning to the writers’ table, the film regains the flowery, banter-y humour of seasons 1 and 2. The movie isn’t eager to impress and the fun bits feel earned. Some iconic dialogues make a comeback and there are new sharp retorts which are hoot-worthy. The film retains the Game of Thrones style storytelling of the Purvanchal crime empire as seen in the show. Deals are being made, conspiracies are being planned and alliances are being shifted as everybody covets for the throne of Mirzapur.