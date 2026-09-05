A Date Movie Review: Bengaluru, heartbreak and a date that takes its time

The pain Monisha carries is not always visible. A person can go to work, laugh, and meet someone new while privately dealing with memories and insecurity. A Date understands that heartbreak can alter how someone sees themselves. Physical appearance becomes part of that insecurity too. Questions about whether someone will continue to want you if you change physically reveal how a relationship can affect self-worth. Heartbreak, the film suggests, is sometimes less about missing another person and more about wondering whether you were enough.