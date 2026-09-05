Immortal Movie Review: Coherent chills, sporadic slumps

The origin and purpose of this monster is hit-and-miss. Hollywood has had several vampire films, seductive or otherwise. Immortal's vampire is of the first category, someone who is a Western cousin of our very own Mohini. The makers had the opportunity to localise by ascribing one of the many interesting lore about Mohini instead of settling for an abstract story. The film also seems clueless about how to handle the exposition, given that Magi's access to the outside world is restricted. The writers do smartly plant a third person into the proceedings. Instead of generating drama, spooks, and challenges for the protagonist through these interactions, they conveniently assign a blind spot to the hitherto all-seeing and all-knowing monster. This convenient writing choice makes you wonder if the raunchy scenes in the first half are one too many. It could have and should have made way for the monster's weakness and the protagonist's discovery.



The purpose of this plotting vampiress is also sloppy. In films like this one, the entity chooses someone with a gift or some genetic inheritance to acquire that from them. When Sindhu reveals her plans for Magi, in yet another convenient exposition, you'll go like, 'Good for you, what stopped you in the first place with all the powers you boast about possessing?' Also, there aren't any hints or suggestions about her waiting for some auspicious, or inauspicious, day, for that matter. Although Sindhu's CGI work exposing her real self looks almost convincing in the final act, it makes you wonder... to what end? This could have also just been a story about a man's escape from an obsessed plutocratic woman who wants to enslave him forever. How exactly did the vampire part contribute anything substantial to the film other than the scares, albeit well-made scares, is the question that the film leaves you with.



For all its flaws, Immortal is coherent and sticks to a singular plot point. The film, with its share of dips, highs, or the lack of both, is fairly engaging. GV Prakash can carry some momentum from the film, which impressively avoids the regular peekaboo scare tactics of Tamil cinema. Immortal ultimately works better as a contained tale of seduction, entrapment and escape than as a vampire origin story.