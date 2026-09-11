Sardar 2 Movie Review: Thematically dense, emotionally thin

Tropes, like social media trends, emerge and re-emerge in cycles. And they always come back with a sweet tinge of nostalgia. At a time when we are treated to an unrequited barrage of “make yourself look like you’re from the 80s” AI-generated posts, Sardar 2 resurrects a lofty collection of old spy thriller tropes. And much like the 80s nostalgia trend, Sardar 2 has caught these tropes at a time when the cycle has once again emerged on our fonder side. What was once considered stale is now charming to behold, whether it is a spy and his team going rogue against their organisation, bizarrely shaped keys hidden in curious places, a private army of henchmen, and a villain hell-bent on elaborating his plans before pulling the trigger. Sardar 2 also infuses its own refreshing take on the genre. For example, it is not often that we see a young trainee spy’s skills questioned, morality irreversibly greyed, and innocence sullied. Karthi has a firmer grip on the Sardar character this time around, especially in the sequences set in the 80s. Unlike the slightly more experienced spy in the flashback portions of the original, we see a younger Sardar who has just gotten into RAW. He is more wide-eyed, hopeful, and easily trusting of people. Sardar 2 offers a number of such charming moments, ideas, themes, and scenes. And yet, it suffers from an interesting problem of excess. It is a gladiator match between several promising ideas where everyone struggles to come out on top.