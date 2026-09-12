Aasha Movie Review: Urvashi powers this intriguing, if flawed, character study

Aasha Movie Review:
The consequences usually don't make themselves known the moment a decision is made; instead, they often start with something minor, like a sudden impatience, a wounded ego, or an inability to let go. Debutant Safar Sanal's Aasha builds its psychological tension around this fragile sequence of cause and effect, showing how small choices can gradually alter the lives of several people.
Director: Safar Sanal
Cast: Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Ajayan Adat
At first, the film seems to deal with familiar territory. A mother who is eager to arrange a marriage for her younger daughter and a widowed neighbour who shows an interest in the mother, which may indicate a romance that develops later on. However, Sanal's script, co-written with Joju George and Ramesh Girija, soon takes the story in a different direction, especially when Urvashi's titular Aasha's journey intersects with Joju's Jeemon.
Instead of following the usual pattern of family melodrama, the film examines a woman whose personality sets off an increasingly complicated series of events. Aasha is characterised by anger, possessiveness, wounded pride and a strict sense of right and wrong, and these qualities do not exist separately from one another. Her stubbornness may appear to be courage, her protectiveness can turn into control, and her sense of justice can deteriorate into something more disturbing.
She is skillfully introduced through an opening scene at the bank. Although her annoyance at having to wait for her turn is only a small issue, the speed with which this annoyance escalates shows something about her character. Rather than merely waiting, she decides to confront the situation, and even when it is obvious that she is in the wrong, her belief that she has been wronged takes precedence. Quietly, it lays out the film's key psychological feature: Aasha struggles to accept that anything should be let go.
Urvashi is outstanding in this role through subtle changes in her expression and tone rather than depending just on outbursts. Although Urvashi has often portrayed warmly devoted mothers, Aasha is not like that. Her relationship with Anagha (Aishwarya Lekshmi) is just as much based on tension as on affection. She loves her daughters deeply, but her idea of protecting them often means making decisions for them, so her possessiveness functions both as a sign of love and a source of conflict.
The film gives a psychological reason for her temperament by referring to a previous abusive marriage, but importantly does not use that background as a justification for her current behaviour. That is one of the more astute decisions in the screenplay: understanding someone's motivations is not the same as excusing their actions, and Aasha remains compelling because it makes its protagonist sympathetic without making her blameless.
The film opens with a quote from Nietzsche to introduce the idea that moral judgment is often shaped by appearances, and Aasha continually challenges our expectations of who deserves sympathy and who doesn't. Individuals who initially appear to be threatening end up having an unexpected depth, whereas those whom we take to be righteous end up making dubious decisions. The distinction between victim and aggressor becomes unclear throughout the film, since the narrative depends on what the characters know, assume, or don't know, just as people often make important decisions without all the information.
The film works better as a psychological exploration than as a thriller, since the tension comes not from what is about to happen but from how Aasha handles what has already occurred, especially as her choices narrow. The writing reaches its peak when the consequences stem naturally from her character rather than being presented as prearranged plot turns, and in this respect the film earns credit for not offering her a straightforward path to redemption; instead, her experience is one of facing the growing discrepancy between her intentions and the results of them rather than suddenly becoming a better person.
Even with comparatively limited screen time, Aishwarya Lekshmi makes a noticeable impression as the daughter, especially in scenes where she confronts Aasha's controlling nature. Joju brings his usual intensity to Jeemon, and although the character initially seems likely to revert to his typical volatile nature, the script later leads him in a direction that feels more wounded than threatening.
Madhu Neelakandan's cinematography is another strong point, conveying tension without exaggerating it and gradually building a sense of confinement as the situation worsens. In the second half, the film loses some of its drive, repeatedly focusing on the same dilemma and thus weakening the earlier tension, although it does recover and ends on a powerful note.
Ultimately, Aasha works because it doesn’t reduce the woman at its heart to a single role. The titular protagonist is difficult, funny, angry, affectionate, and deeply flawed, and all these qualities may be present at the same time. Although the film slows down a bit in the second half, its surprising character developments and compelling central conflict keep it engaging. It's not simply a tale of good and evil; rather, it explores how both can exist in the same person.
While the film doesn't always examine its psychological ideas with the same level of clarity, it is still worthwhile as a character study and serves as another example of Urvashi's rare ability to make complex women feel completely and messily human.