Aasha Movie Review: Urvashi powers this intriguing, if flawed, character study

The film works better as a psychological exploration than as a thriller, since the tension comes not from what is about to happen but from how Aasha handles what has already occurred, especially as her choices narrow. The writing reaches its peak when the consequences stem naturally from her character rather than being presented as prearranged plot turns, and in this respect the film earns credit for not offering her a straightforward path to redemption; instead, her experience is one of facing the growing discrepancy between her intentions and the results of them rather than suddenly becoming a better person.