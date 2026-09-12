Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar Movie Review: A riveting battle of wits

Aleena, Sreenath (Mathew), Dasan (Sidharth), and Divya (Unnimaya) find their lives and careers at stake after an unexpected encounter with a suspicious man. They panic, break down, and react in their own ways. Remember, these are cops who know the system's far-reaching vicious hands more than any commoner. The immediate response is not "Chin up, we're in this together", but more realistic and practical. Yet, they decide to stick together. They know the system and its loopholes. They know there must be a way out. They proceed with it. This whole stretch, featuring the inciting incident, is absorbing, edge-of-your-seat stuff as we root for the characters and feel the multitude of emotions they go through. Thankfully, the filmmaking doesn't rush things. It lets the characters breathe, pause, and ponder, which all add to the tension beautifully.