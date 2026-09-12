Mandaadi Movie Review: Scintillating sail despite some turbulence

Soori looks exceptional as Muthukaali. Carrying too many labels like a fantastic team player, traitor, and murderer attached to him, and eventually breaking down, Soori's emotional arc was brilliant. His stunts and other adventures are largely believable except in a few places where it looks like it is too soon for him to make certain superheroic feats convincing. His sombre countenance would have gone to waste if the flashback was even a bit slippery in demystifying who Muthukaali really was and what made him who he is today. Inadequacy, not a raw deal, is how you could describe Suhas' Saattapuli. His launching a fibre boat company under his father's name to gain the respect his family was denied, and trampling on everyone possible in his pursuit of respect, is a solid antagonist idea on paper. However, Suhas does all the heavy lifting in justifying Saattapuli's feelings of betrayal and insecurity, where the writing too should have supported him ably. Sathyaraj as Matchamuni is a tailor-made 'Periya Manushan' (Kingpin) character. Just like Suhas, Sathyaraj too does an impressive job with his role, which the writing fails to do. Mahima Nambiar fits the bill of Angel Rakkamma, whose arc from resentment to reconciliation is neatly structured. Mithun Jai Shankar as Maari has done a good job otherwise, except for his forced Chak De India-like insubordinate-player streak.