Daayra Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s tight police procedural needed a breathing room

“You can’t handle the truth!” screams Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Jessep when pushed too far by Tom Cruise’s Lieutenant Kaffee in A Few Good Men (1992). He is right, in a way. You deeply read about any conflict in the world in a bid to find a conclusive answer but what you really get is a truth that unsettles you, maybe questions your notions. Ideologies are ever-changing, so are political opinions and sides. Unlike the movies, life has no clear heroes and villains. There is no black or white. Before the release of Daayra, Meghna Gulzar’s new film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director posted a long note on Instagram, describing the film as “not binary” but “dual” and also “grey.” That the film is, in its truest sense. It doesn’t satisfy you with answers but presents you with two truths under two contexts, which you can choose from as per your ideology. The irony is that this is the film’s biggest strength and also its weakness.