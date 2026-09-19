Resident Evil Movie Review: All thriller, no filler

Resident Evil (2026) is more than just thrills; it is more than just Bryan screaming his head off running away from one danger to another, but the film is smart enough to pretend it is not trying to do anything more than that. However, there is a sombre exploration of a man’s fear of becoming a father, how empathy could become our biggest vulnerability in the face of societal collapse, and the apathetic and yet all-consuming nature of capitalistic greed. It was interesting how the scientists, who created the virus, are almost naively ignorant of the destruction they have unleashed on the world. “I hope my mom is watching the news,” says one of the scientists as he prepares the antidote, while the film makes it abundantly clear that the world has fallen. Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is entertaining because it dials down the despair endemic to the genre and dials up everything that could make you jump up from your seats.