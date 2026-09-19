City Lights Movie Review: Vijay Kumar delivers his rawest, most empathetic work yet

City Lights Movie Review:
Bengaluru has been filmed to death as a garden city, IT hub, the city of traffic, pubs, glass buildings, and big dreams. City Lights heads to the parts that rarely make that picture: Majestic’s lodges and lanes, police stations, cramped backrooms, and the lives of people simply trying to get by.
Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Monisha, Umashree, Punith, BM. Giriraj, and Veera Devaraj
Direction: Vijay Kumar
Vijay Kumar knows this terrain. His earlier directorials were steeped in Bengaluru’s street life and its violence. City Lights retains that rawness but shifts its attention toward the people behind the trouble, what drives them there, and how easily a bad turn can become an inescapable way of life. The film opens with a sharp glance into how Majestic operates in the dark, and introduces Shiva (Vinay Rajkumar), who arrives in Bengaluru from a village hoping to find work and build a life. He is not introduced as a man looking for trouble. Much of what makes the character work is his initial innocence. The city keeps testing that naivety, and the compelling part is not simply that Shiva eventually fights back, but how much he has to lose before he does.
This gives Vinay one of his most physically and emotionally demanding roles. He does not play Shiva as a hero waiting for an excuse to turn heroic. Awkwardness, vulnerability, and genuine innocence in the early portions make the character’s later transformation convincing. His anger feels built up by circumstance rather than switched on for theatrical effect.
Monisha enters the narrative driven by another kind of desperation. Arriving from Sakleshpur in search of her missing younger brother, she becomes trapped in the same ecosystem Shiva is struggling to navigate.
Their paths intersect, but City Lights is not interested in turning this into a conventional romance. The dynamic serves better as an exploration of how two outsiders navigate a city with little patience for personal grief.
Monisha delivers an assured debut, understanding the restraint her role demands. Her track opens up another dimension of the film, touching upon family rejection, prejudice, and the vulnerability experienced by transgender people. Handled with genuine empathy, these moments show how quickly individuals become invisible when institutions decide their problems are inconvenient.
The film becomes affecting when it stops dissecting the underworld and simply observes its people. Shiva’s bond with Sweety and Rajamma, two sex workers, is one of the prime examples. He addresses them as Akka and Amma. It is a quiet detail, but Vijay understands that respect. These women are not merely placed to establish danger; their scenes carry exhaustion and dignity.
Umashree’s brief appearance as Ammaji brings considerable force to this world. She never feels like a functional supporting character inserted to move the plot. Her presence in the frame carries history, evoking an older Majestic that existed long before these particular criminals arrived.
Vijay continues his practice of casting relatively unfamiliar faces as antagonists. Puneeth brings a fresh presence to the opposing side, while Vinod Master, Malla, BM Giriraj, and Veera Devaraj ground the rough-edged ensemble. However, not every character gets room to breathe; Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Sampath Maitreya, among a few others, feel underutilised.
The world-building remains a major strength. Shiva Sena’s cinematography avoids beautifying Majestic; the streets feel crowded, enclosed, and oppressive. Charan Raj’s score works in tandem with the sound design, placing devotional hymns and folk textures against raw violence. The contrast is stark and effective: faith and brutality sharing the same soil. Maasthi’s street-rooted dialogues bring a pleasing bluntness, avoiding punchlines in favor of words spoken by survivors.
Yet City Lights keeps opening new doors. Threads involving police manipulation, extortion, prostitution, political clout, and gang wars crowd the screenplay. Tonal missteps, like police-station comedy, occasionally sit uneasily beside much darker material. The film forgets that its quieter scenes- people finding companionship, offering help, or surviving another day- tell us more about this world than another criminal subplot.
Buried inside this bruised worldview is an unusual tenderness. City Lights suggests that people pushed to the margins create their own definitions of family. Vijay Kumar doesn't present Bengaluru’s darker corners as a mere gallery of criminals; a city can be cruel without everyone in it turning cruel, offering an uncompromising, bloody look into urban darkness. The film occasionally bends under the weight of too many competing subplots, yet its love for people on the edges keeps it real. For audiences drawn to Vijay Kumar’s unapologetic, pucca-local crime canvases, this gritty street drama delivers an impactful, cautionary dispatch from the belly of Bengaluru.