City Lights Movie Review: Vijay Kumar delivers his rawest, most empathetic work yet



Vijay Kumar knows this terrain. His earlier directorials were steeped in Bengaluru’s street life and its violence. City Lights retains that rawness but shifts its attention toward the people behind the trouble, what drives them there, and how easily a bad turn can become an inescapable way of life. The film opens with a sharp glance into how Majestic operates in the dark, and introduces Shiva (Vinay Rajkumar), who arrives in Bengaluru from a village hoping to find work and build a life. He is not introduced as a man looking for trouble. Much of what makes the character work is his initial innocence. The city keeps testing that naivety, and the compelling part is not simply that Shiva eventually fights back, but how much he has to lose before he does.