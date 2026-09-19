Toss Movie Review: A coin flip between soul and action

The surrounding artists, Tulu theatre stalwarts Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Shobharaj Pavoor, share a bond forged through years on stage. Their camaraderie lends an easy humour to the early portions, showcasing the close-knit world of travelling drama troupes. The lighter romantic track also works in parts. Shiva meets Dr Swarna Nair (Sutej Shetty) during a hospital visit and, following another coin toss, decides to pursue her with his troupe’s support. The situation gets amusing when Swarna’s strict brother (Balaji Manohar) arrives expecting a traditional Malayali match. The troupe puts their stagecraft to work, posing as a Malayali household in a scene where theatrical flair and humour blend naturally. This is Sutej's first film, and she strictly goes by the director's inputs, and Balaji Manohar charms in his brief presence.



The film shifts gears when Roshan, the reckless brother of gangster Annaji (Garuda Ram), kills a troupe member in a hit-and-run. This thrusts Toss into full-blown action. Anand Master’s anguish reflects the vulnerability of artists in society, setting up an interesting, grounded conflict. However, the film abandons this conflict for a conventional revenge saga. Shiva turns to his trusted coin, receives his sign, and wages a violent battle against Annaji’s syndicate. Garuda Ram brings raw menace, while Arjun Kapikad performs the action sequences with high energy and intensity. But slow-motion walks and loud set pieces gradually overtake the grounded intimacy, reducing the coin toss to a convenient plot cue.