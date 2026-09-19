Toss Movie Review: A coin flip between soul and action

A stage artist is celebrated when the curtains are open, but life can look very different once they close. Toss starts from this simple contradiction, building a story around theatre, dignity, and the struggle of a drama artist to survive. Handling a narrative rooted in the theatrical heritage of his father, legendary stage veteran Devdas Kapikad, Arjun Kapikad takes on the multiple responsibilities of an all-rounder. For a while, the film strikes an engaging balance between the stage world and its protagonist's personal life. But when it enters revenge territory, it gives way to familiar commercial treatment.
Director: Arjun Kapikad
Cast: Arjun Kapikad, Naveen Padil, Sutej Shetty, Balaji Manohar, Garuda Ram, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shobharaj Pavoor
Anand Master (Naveen Padil) is a respected theatre artist who keeps local stage dramas alive despite financial hardships. His son, Shiva (Arjun Kapikad), bears the brunt of that struggle. Mocked at school because his father is a stage performer, Shiva finds strength at home, where his mother Bhagya teaches him an essential lesson: he must never tolerate disrespect toward his father or their art. She also gives him a peculiar way of making tough choices: a coin toss. For Shiva, the coin is not about luck; it is a way of surrendering decisions to divine will. Heads means he must act, while tails asks him to hold back. This simple idea becomes a recurring anchor in his life and choices.
The surrounding artists, Tulu theatre stalwarts Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Shobharaj Pavoor, share a bond forged through years on stage. Their camaraderie lends an easy humour to the early portions, showcasing the close-knit world of travelling drama troupes. The lighter romantic track also works in parts. Shiva meets Dr Swarna Nair (Sutej Shetty) during a hospital visit and, following another coin toss, decides to pursue her with his troupe’s support. The situation gets amusing when Swarna’s strict brother (Balaji Manohar) arrives expecting a traditional Malayali match. The troupe puts their stagecraft to work, posing as a Malayali household in a scene where theatrical flair and humour blend naturally. This is Sutej's first film, and she strictly goes by the director's inputs, and Balaji Manohar charms in his brief presence.
The film shifts gears when Roshan, the reckless brother of gangster Annaji (Garuda Ram), kills a troupe member in a hit-and-run. This thrusts Toss into full-blown action. Anand Master’s anguish reflects the vulnerability of artists in society, setting up an interesting, grounded conflict. However, the film abandons this conflict for a conventional revenge saga. Shiva turns to his trusted coin, receives his sign, and wages a violent battle against Annaji’s syndicate. Garuda Ram brings raw menace, while Arjun Kapikad performs the action sequences with high energy and intensity. But slow-motion walks and loud set pieces gradually overtake the grounded intimacy, reducing the coin toss to a convenient plot cue.
Toss ultimately feels caught between two films: a heartfelt tribute to fading stage artists and an action drama. Even so, Arjun Kapikad puts his best foot forward as an all-rounder, crafting a commercial story with authentic coastal roots that strives to connect with a wider audience. In the end, Toss remains a coin flip between a soulful theatrical experience and formulaic action.