It's A Medical Miracle Movie Review: This sound idea deserved better

As with most 'concept films', the best part of It's A Medical Miracle is its intriguing premise. However, after a point, the makers run out of ideas, resulting in a generic last hour. By the time the film reaches its important point of unraveling the mystery through sound, it has already milked the maximum out of Ruben's sound-sensing ability. So we already know how and where the investigation is heading. What gives the film a distinctive identity later becomes a burden. The writing also gets too convenient at various junctures, often depending on coincidences to take the narrative forward.