Law and Order Movie Review: A stale and unintentionally funny cop saga

Law and Order Movie Review:
Watching Law and Order feels like reading a police gazette from twenty years ago, forgotten in some drawer. On paper, it's a traditional cop thriller that knows from the start what it wants to be. There's a grieving DYSP Balagopal (Prakash Varma), five fresh-faced Sub Inspectors, and Pacha (Shersha Sherief), a drug lord terrorising Kochi with the subtlety of a sledgehammer.
Director: Ranjith
Cast: Prakash Varma, Mammootty, Shersha Sherief, Abhirami, Anand Manmadhan
Throw in the promise of Mammootty reprising Karikkamuri Shanmughan, and you'd expect at least a serviceable throwback in the end. Yet writer Udaykrishna and director Ranjith appear to have decided that audiences in 2026 are still waiting for a film from 2004. And what arrives is a bloated slog stuffed with more characters than the film knows what to do with.
First impressions matter, but in writing, few are as vital as the introduction of the young recruits. The dialogue written for the boys deserves a place in some school pageant. One of them, fresh off chasing down a criminal on foot, decides the moment has called for boasting about his 100-metre dash timing in college because even criminals have to know about the new SI's athletic abilities.
There's also the moment which, given the circumstances, should be deeply moving: Balagopal, having just lost his son to the drug empire he has been fighting, is left alone with a gun aimed at his own head, struggling with the most terrible thought a father can have. It should leave a strong impact on the audience. Yet his wife Veni (Abhirami) walks in and, apparently more worried about the logistics of the ammunition than about her husband's life, asks: "Randu bullet ondo Bala athil?" (Are there two bullets in it, Bala?)
The film seems completely blind to the fact that this is outrageously funny. In a nutshell, that's one of Law and Order's greatest achievements: repeatedly producing unintentionally comic situations with a completely serious expression throughout its runtime.
As far as Mammootty's cameo goes, it is the closest that this film has to a selling point, and it limps in already exhausted. He carries the weary air of a man who knows there is little here worth pretending about. It is, perhaps, the most honest performance in the entire film. It's especially unfortunate given where this character came from.
Black (2004) gave Shanmughan real weight: a feared cop turned hitman who gradually confronts the wreckage of his own life before he abandons that world entirely. Law and Order exhumes him decades later purely to shove the plot over the finish line, then spends the best part of three hours grinding his legacy into the dust for good measure. Necessary? Absolutely not. Lazy? Spectacularly.
Prakash Varma fares no better. Having shown real promise in Thudarum, he shows up here still visibly trapped in George sir's shadow. The rest of the cast fades into the background so thoroughly that naming them individually would be generous. The one genuine bright spot is Anand Manmadhan as the wily cop Dayanandan, who at least looks like he's trying.
In the end, Law and Order wants to be a gritty throwback, but more often delivers unintentional comedy. The film isn't merely outdated; it's blissfully proud of it, and that, more than anything Udaykrishna or Ranjith had in mind, may be its most unintentionally funny achievement.