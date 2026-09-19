Law and Order Movie Review: A stale and unintentionally funny cop saga

There's also the moment which, given the circumstances, should be deeply moving: Balagopal, having just lost his son to the drug empire he has been fighting, is left alone with a gun aimed at his own head, struggling with the most terrible thought a father can have. It should leave a strong impact on the audience. Yet his wife Veni (Abhirami) walks in and, apparently more worried about the logistics of the ammunition than about her husband's life, asks: "Randu bullet ondo Bala athil?" (Are there two bullets in it, Bala?)