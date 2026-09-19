Lust Stories 3 Movie Review: The new instalment digs its nails deep into the core promise

It’s particularly refreshing to see how two of the segments, while largely light-hearted in their tonality, touch upon the ideas of guilt and shame, without making the treatment heavy-handed. It’s a co-incidence that both these films keep the female experience at the centre of it. Lust Stories 3 begins with Motwane’s segment, a film about two middle-class women who find the sudden inclination to spice up their lives, even if they might not be ready for the repercussions. There is a brilliant line in this short that goes, “I am ashamed that I am ashamed.” Sumukhi Suresh brings great saucy energy as the dialogue writer, albeit going a tad overboard occasionally. She also brings more weight to the men of this universe, the kind who instantly blurt out ‘I need therapy’ about doing something toxic.