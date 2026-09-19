Enna Vilai Movie Review: A compelling question trapped in a meandering legal drama

Enna Vilai tackles an important aspect of our judicial and bureaucratic system, but it takes too long to get there. We are made to go around in circles, and the film makes it even more difficult to follow the scheme of things. Again, it isn’t because the legalese is difficult to comprehend. In fact, it makes one wonder if the makers were clear about the case they were fighting in court. But all of this wouldn’t have mattered if there was emotional resonance. It is easy to make the TRP-hungry media a powerful enemy, but the makers resort to generic treatment of these scenes. This treatment extends to the showcase of social media outrage, the rallying of crowds, the system being questioned through organic culmination of emotions, and more. But when Enna Vilai gets it right, the film becomes quite an arresting exploration of how easy it is for oppressors to find various ways to oppress people. Take, for instance, the scene where Thavasi and his family are hounded by sections of the media. Even as he breaks down at the prospect of returning to prison, he has to safeguard his family from the prying eyes of the various cameras that have surrounded his home. When Palamma finally gives a haunting stare to the cameras that double as a much-needed dressing-down of the voyeuristic nature of the media and its audience, Enna Vilai rises above its own genericity. The film needed more moments like this, but many nuances get diluted in its ambition to say a lot.