Amartha Movie Review: Warm nostalgia meets a darker undercurrent in a sincere reunion drama

Amartha Movie Review:
A school reunion has a strange way of making time visible. The faces have changed and lives have moved on, yet an old photograph can take you back to a version of yourself that feels both familiar and distant. Amartha opens on that note. Directed by Guru Hegde and Vinay Preetham, the film brings classmates together after twenty-five years, with the warmth of a coastal village and the comfort of old friends meeting again. But beneath the casual conversations is a much darker story that slowly takes over.
Directors: Guru Hegde and Vinay Preetham
Cast: Srinagar Kitty, Meghana Raj, Guru Hegde, Usha Bhandari, Krithi Shetty, Mohan Sheni, Shruthi Nayak,Sunil Nelligudde, Nagaraj Bhat, Chetan Vijay, Asha Sujay, Ila Vitla, Shailashree Mulki, Roopa Varkadi, Vajradheer Jain, Pushparaj Bollar, Aravind Bolar, and Deepak Rai Panaje
The reunion portions feel natural. The school, teachers and village setting bring back the everyday feel of growing up in a small town. Pushparaj Bollar, Aravind Bolar and Deepak Rai Panage, provide some good laughs in the childhood portions, though some of these scenes become repetitive, forced, and affect the pace. Amartha also avoids looking at childhood only through nostalgia. It remembers the confusion, embarrassment and emotional intensity of being young, when even small incidents can leave a deep mark.
Ramesh and Lakshmi’s relationship gives the story its emotional thread, with Srinagara Kitty and Meghana Raj Sarja playing their adult versions. Kitty gives a restrained performance, allowing Ramesh’s silence and body language to speak for him. Meghana brings warmth and vulnerability to Lakshmi, a woman who has built a life of her own over the years. Their scenes work because neither actor tries too hard to create emotion. Much of their shared past is conveyed through silence.
As the story progresses, the film moves away from the warmth of the reunion and reveals a much darker side. This shift is not always smooth and at times feels like a sudden change in tone. Still, the directors are interested in how childhood experiences can shape a person’s life long after those moments have passed. The film works better when it allows the audience to understand these connections on their own rather than explaining them through dialogue.
Krithi Shetty brings energy to the film as Anitha, while Guru Hegde and Usha Bhandari add credibility to the ensemble. Mohan Sheni, Sunil Nelligudde, Nagaraj Bhat and Vajradheer Jain help create the sense of a real community. Guruprashanth Rai’s cinematography captures the school and village surroundings with warmth, while Shinoy V Joseph and Pancham Jeeva’s music blends well with the film’s emotional tone.
The biggest issue with Amartha is its pacing. Some scenes go on longer than they need to, and a tighter edit could have made the emotional moments more effective. Even so, the film’s sincerity comes through. It is a simple story about childhood, relationships and the ways our past can shape the people we become.
By the end, Amartha brings its story of love, memory, regret and the years gone by to a quiet close. The film works best in the way its characters carry their past, rather than in its bigger dramatic turns. What remains is a simple thought: some things are left unsaid for years, but they never truly disappear.