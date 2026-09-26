Common Man Movie Review: An audacious story wrapped in a straightforward political drama

Yet, Common Man makes no secret of what it wants to be. It is not a complex political thriller filled with secret meetings and clever political games. It speaks to anyone who has stared at a potholed road, watched a loud television debate and wondered what would happen if an ordinary man actually got the chair. While watching Kumar take charge, Upendra’s thoughts on politics also come to mind, especially his idea of an ordinary citizen taking a more active role in governance. In that sense, the film feels like a fictional take on a question that continues to stay relevant: can a common man really change the system from within?