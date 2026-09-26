Spark Movie Review: A competent procedural thriller

At first glance, Spark asks a familiar question: what happens when institutions meant to protect people become the machinery that exploits them? In a democracy, power rests on three pillars — the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. Journalism, the Fourth Estate, is expected to watch all three and demand accountability when the system fails. While movies about corruption often slip into loud chest-thumping, debut director Mahantesh Handral keeps Spark grounded, using an investigative thriller framework to examine systemic greed through a devastating banking scam.
Director: Mahantesh Handral
Cast: Niranjan Sudhindra, Bhavana Menon, Prem Kumar, Rachana Inder, Dharmanna Kadur, Ramesh Indira, Abhay Vashistha, and Shubh Singh
The Amarjyothi Co-operative Bank fraud forms the film's backbone. When the bank collapses, ordinary depositors lose their life savings. Abhiraam (Sudhindra Niranjan), an investigative journalist, refuses to stop with figureheads Ratnakar and Satyamurthy. What initially looks like bureaucratic failure gradually reveals itself to be a calculated predatory scheme running straight into the legal system.
A standout choice in Mahantesh Handral’s direction is how he subverts audience expectations with his casting. Bhavana steps away from the conventional female lead to play lawyer Vaidehi, establishing cold, corporate villainy with icy control. Prem also breaks away from his usual roles to play SP Ranjit Kumar, a compromised officer pushed into a corner by family desperation. The director resists turning their scenes into melodrama, letting both actors work with quiet restraint.
The dramatic weight rests largely on Sudhindra Niranjan, and he delivers. Tall and physically imposing, he brings a restless energy to the screen—whether digging through leads as a reporter, handling dance sequences, sprinting through chases, or delivering sharp dialogue. He gives Abhiraam a relentless drive that keeps him from feeling like a generic screen crusader.
Rachana Inder also makes her presence count. Instead of serving as a simple romantic diversion, her scenes anchor the story's emotional stakes, injecting fresh life whenever the investigation risks stalling out. The supporting cast fits neatly into the world Handral builds: Dharmanna Kadur provides humor that never undercuts the tension, Abhay Vasishta makes an impression with his debut, while Ramesh Indira, Shubh Singh, and Garima Avinash all make their limited screen time matter.
The camera work by Swamy J captures the pace of the investigation; the songs and score by Sachin Basrur do not halt the plot, and confrontations land with punchy dialogue. That speed is both an asset and an occasional flaw. By packing in dummy bodies, foot chases, and technical twists, the screenplay sometimes strains credulity just to throw another obstacle in the protagonist's way.
Yet, the central conflict holds because the human cost feels honest: when a bank collapses, it wipes out years of hard work, security, and faith. Handral and his cast succeed because they treat corruption not as the work of a lone rogue villain, but as a predatory web feeding on ordinary people. Even when it asks for a slight leap of logic, Spark delivers a tight, relevant procedural thriller about the cost of broken public trust.