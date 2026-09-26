Spark Movie Review: A competent procedural thriller

At first glance, Spark asks a familiar question: what happens when institutions meant to protect people become the machinery that exploits them? In a democracy, power rests on three pillars — the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. Journalism, the Fourth Estate, is expected to watch all three and demand accountability when the system fails. While movies about corruption often slip into loud chest-thumping, debut director Mahantesh Handral keeps Spark grounded, using an investigative thriller framework to examine systemic greed through a devastating banking scam.