Dhoomakethu Movie Review: A time-loop comedy that's more fun than inventive

What follows is a wedding day which keeps hovering between the ordinary and the bizarre: there is a fly in the tea, a worker falling from a tree, rumours regarding why someone as gorgeous as Sharmila would marry a dark-skinned Kuttan and a rare comet passing above the ground, and so on. Individually, these could be typical elements of a wedding comedy. But when Kuttan starts going through them again, they turn into a pattern. Here, the film efficiently captures the essence of the time-loop genre. Repetition involves more than simply re-experiencing the events; it is about those events acquiring new significance. The repeated phone call, the accidents, the gossip, all of these things gradually become part of a puzzle, and the audience begins to put the pieces together just as Kuttan does.