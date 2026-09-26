Dorothy Movie Review: A tender take on the violence of conforming

Change begins at home, and that’s probably why Karthik has set the film in his hometown of Madurai. The flaky parottas, the sandy grounds, the empty fields, the rustic ruffians, the benevolent women, the arid weather, the free flow of emotions, and the rawness of the smiles and tears add flavour to a premise that needed such carpets to crawl on. It is easy to preach to the choir, but it isn’t easy to talk to a volatile brick wall. It is in this endeavour that Ilaiyaraaja waltzes in with his score to ease the gradual building of tension. This tension exists not only between the characters in the film, but also between the film and the audience. Ilaiyaraaja, as many times before, becomes the bridge between the visible and the invisibilized. As a famous line goes, “Raaja paathupaaru…” and he does that with gay abandon. Be it in those beautifully choreographed stunt sequences by Dinesh Subbarayan, or the portions where the filmmaker shows how isolation might just allow people to think better, Ilaiyaraaja understands that being with one’s own thoughts isn’t always fancy. And there is something unadulterated about Tirru’s visuals that makes you see Madurai in a new way, which ideally should have been impossible considering the assembly line of films that have Madurai as their base.