Meesaya Murukku 2 Movie Review: An inconsistent ode to Gaana

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2 was eagerly anticipated, as the film was expected to make an earnest attempt to explore the roots of Gaana, even if it was not intended as a documentary. However, the film feels misplaced in time. At a point when the music scene has long moved beyond its erstwhile dependence on Carnatic aesthetics, it posits that Carnatic music continues to hinder the growth of Gaana and Hiphop. With this argument, Adhi, who broke into the mainstream from the independent music scene almost two decades ago and has remained successful since, shoots himself in the foot. While Meesaya Murukku 2 is right in observing that independent music is slowly losing its democratic spirit and, consequently, the very purpose of its existence, it shies away from confronting the more pressing conundrum facing the scene today.



The film begins in the late 1970s, when Gaana Dass is humiliated at a recording studio as Carnatic music is given preference and Gaana is accorded stepmotherly treatment. Across generations, Dass’ son Tiger Shiva and grandson Jeeva strive to make a mark in music. With both Dass and Shiva left high and dry, the film follows Jeeva as he attempts to succeed where they failed and carve out a space for struggling musicians like himself and his family.



The politics of Meesaya Murukku 2 is chequered, especially because its treatment of caste, class and privilege feels trapped in a simplistic old-versus-new binary. The film functions in three timelines: The late 70s, late 90s, and 2026. Since the film has chosen to pit Gaana against Carnatic, through which the underprivileged fight the system for recognition, it is understandable that the makers resorted to a cookie-cutter approach in wanting their antagonists to look a certain way and speak a certain way. Carnatic purists (or a section of Brahmins) have long considered cinema music and Gaana as crude art forms. The film is solid as long as Gaana Dass (Adhi/Karunaas) wants the record labels to acknowledge the commercial viability of Gaana at a time when Carnatic enjoys an absolute monopoly. However, as tables are turned and Gaana becomes mainstream, thanks to the likes of Deva, the film struggles to decide whether it wants to stay on its Gaana vs Carnatic challenge or make it a story about an individual's struggle. Tokenism is replete in the film in the form of a needlessly protracted LGBTQ reference and collection of Gen Z slang terms. These portions too make you wonder which side of political correctness Adhi wants to stand on, whether he wants to have fun or send a message. None lands, however. What's the worst? They also remind you of Anbarivu (2022).



The film, after a slippery first half, finds its feet in the flashback featuring Tiger Shiva (Adhi/Baba Baskar) and Vaani (Ramya Ranganathan). There are some beautiful lines in this portion where Ramya's Vaani addresses the inferiority complex in Gaana performers, where at times they themselves feel they need to shrink themselves due to their art form. The flashback, although it treads on the road most taken, acts as a redeeming factor to the film. The interactions between Jeeva and Shiva after the flashback are mostly endearing and also give a hearty laugh occasionally. Adhi is reluctant to let go of the 80s premise in the present day as well, as it seems he needed to be talked out of brooding, as Dass and Shiva do to Jeeva. The middle-class struggles that Jeeva supposedly faces, too, needed the precision afforded to his father Shiva. Although his surrender to circumstance, taking up another profession to make ends meet and care for his father, adds warmth and makes the two more likeable, a more solid exploration of their lives would have made these portions considerably stronger.