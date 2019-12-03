Home Entertainment Tamil

Cot in the act: Ganesh Babu shoots for his next Kattil

The shooting of Kattil is currently happening in and around Karaikudi.

Actor-director EV Ganesh Babu

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Actor-director EV Ganesh Babu, who is currently shooting for his next Kattil believes that non-living objects too share an inseparable bond with us like people. “Kattil is a story of a family that is forced to move from a spacious, traditional house to a small flat. The problem becomes bigger when they are unable to take their ancestral cot along with them to their new house, due to limited space. One might think this is a trivial issue, but when a host of memories of the people you love is associated with an object, it becomes a part of our life. I would say the cot is the hero of this film.”

Kattil, which has story, screenplay and direction by the veteran editor B Lenin, stars Ganesh Babu himself as the male lead. The film also features Srushti Dange and marks the film debut of theatre-person and producer Geetha Kailasam. About roping in Geetha, the daughter-in-law of legendary filmmaker K Balachander, he says, “Geetha ma’am has been the reason behind the launch of many actors like  Devadarshini. Apart from being a strong pillar of Kavithaalaya productions,she has a solid theatre
background too. She plays my mother in the film, and she has done complete justice to the role.”

The shooting of Kattil is currently happening in and around Karaikudi. With forty per cent of the shoot completed, Ganesh plans to wrap the film in a few months.

