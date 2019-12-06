Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhanush, Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy baby' tops YouTube list in India

While "Rowdy baby" grabbed the first position of YouTube Top Trending Music Videos in India, "Vaaste" by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D got the second spot.

Published: 06th December 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

maari2-rowdybaby

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in 'Rowdy Baby' song from 'Maari 2'. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Rowdy baby", featuring actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, is YouTube's top trending music video in India. The song is a part of the soundtrack of the Tamil film "Maari 2".

Looking at the year gone by, YouTube has unveiled the top videos of 2019 via YouTube Rewind.

Singers Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur's "Ve maahi" picturised on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra for the film "Kesari", "Dheeme dheeme", "Pachtaoge" and "O Saki Saki" also made it to the list.

"For the last several years, video has increasingly been a medium that inspired and fascinated Indians and also became the canvas for their imaginations. In the twelfth year of YouTube's journey in India, 2019 has proven to be a coming-of-age year in more ways than one," said Satya Raghavan, Director - YouTube Partnerships, India.

As for the YouTube Most viewed Music Videos Globally, Daddy Yankee and Snow's "Con Calma" (Video Oficial) topped the list, followed by ROSALIA, J Balvin's "Con Altura" (Official Video) ft. El Guincho. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" also bagged a spot in the list. "Maari 2" - "Rowdy baby" (Video Song) got the seventh position.

YouTube also came out with its Top Trending Videos in India with Khandeshi Movies - Chotu Ke Golgappe being the favourite. Discovery Channel India's Exclusive Sneak Peek Man VS Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi was placed eight.

