Home Entertainment Tamil

Fans continue 70-day celebration ahead of superstar Rajnikanth's birthday

At Saidapet Gangai Amman Temple on Thursday fans of the ace actor gathered to pray for his long life and continue their 70-day celebrations for the Thailaiva's 68th birthday.

Published: 06th December 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie.

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie. (Photo | Cinema Exoress)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Ahead of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday which falls on December 12, fans have already started to celebrate.

At Saidapet Gangai Amman Temple on Thursday fans of the ace actor gathered to pray for his long life and continue their 70-day celebrations for the Thailaiva's 68th birthday.

South Chennai West District Secretary Ravichandran participated in the arrangements to mark the superstar's birthday celebration.

Members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a fan-based organisation of Rajnikanth organised special archanas (prayers) in the temple. They also distributed food and freebies with Rajinikanth stickers to fans and well-wishers of the star.

Ravichandran said, "We are providing freebies to people every day. On December 12th we are going to celebrate in a grand manner and have also invited Rajini sir."

The District Secretary added, "Next year definitely Thalaivar will start the party and in 2021 he became a chief minister of Tamil Nadu."

"If our Thalaivar says to work with Kamal Hassan we all are to accept it and follow our leader," he said.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently wrapped work on AR Murugadoss starrer 'Darbar'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajinikanth birthday Thailaiva Darbar
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp