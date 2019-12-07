Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara lauds Hyderabad rape accused 'encounter', calls it 'a right act of humanity'

Nayanthara talked about how enlightenment is imperative in such cases and issued an official statement on her Twitter handle on Saturday.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nayanthara calls Telangana Police 'real heroes'.

By Online Desk

A day after the Telangana Police 'encountered' the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape and murder, actress Nayanthara took to Twitter to laud the Telangana Police, calling them 'real heroes'.

She also talked about how enlightenment is imperative in such cases. Nayanthara issued an official statement on her twitter handle on Saturday.

“What has been a cinematic phrase so far has become the reality today. The real heroes – Telangana Police – have proved it with their action. I would call this ‘A RIGHT ACT OF HUMANITY’. Every woman of this country can mark this date in the calendar as a day of true justice, it’s all about respecting, showing love and compassion towards all with equality. More than rejoicing over the justice served, it is a moment to enlighten and educate the children, especially boys, at our homes, imparting them the message that men become the hero when they make this planet a safe place for women.” she said in a statement.

This comes after several celebs like Rishi Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Samantha, Jr NTR and others lauded the Telangana Police for the same.

If one could recollect, in 2016, Nayanthara played a rape victim in a Malayalam movie 'Puthiya Niyamam' opposite Mammootty.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be sharing screen space with Rajnikant in 'Darbar' which is set to release in January. This film also marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss.

