Home Entertainment Tamil

I am amazed that Atlee works 18 hours a day: Assistant director Karthikeyan Shanmugam

Assistant director Karthikeyan Shanmugam shares interesting details about Ajith, working with established directors and much more.

Published: 09th December 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karthikeyan Shanmugam with director Atlee

Karthikeyan Shanmugam with director Atlee

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?

It was my father who told me to sign up for a course at the Government Film Institute. I thought he was joking. But he went to the extent of getting the application forms. I applied but got an offer to study microbiology and I studied it.

I knew seeing films alone is not enough to make them. But I also kept reading this weekly column by Shahjahan Gani called Siragukal Tharum Chinnathirai Kalai in Dinamani. It spoke about filmmaking and its nuances. That information gave me the confidence to take a step forward. After my Masters, I applied at the film institute. This time, my father told me not to as the industry is riddled with piracy issues and theatres are being converted to wedding halls. But I went ahead anyway.
 
What have you learned from your directors?

I learnt how not to do certain things after working with my directors. Except for Kannan sir and Atlee, the rest were newbies when I worked with them. So discussing the script with them was informative.

From Kannan sir, I learnt the importance of wrapping up a film fast. Kalees sir and Atlee lay a lot of importance on casting and performance. Atlee works for more than 18 hours a day for hundreds of days. How he does that still intrigues me.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?

During Aalwar, Ajith sir went around taking photographs of those working. Until the person received the photo, they did not know if they were shot. He took one of me and gave it to me with the words, ‘With love, Ajith Kumar’.

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?

I am still getting a grasp of CG work. Even now, I would not say I have learned it completely. It takes a level of skill to get the output we require. For that, we have to be clear with what we are looking for.

What is your take on present-day cinema?

The makers are too business-minded these days and that takes a toll on the quality of the films. Earlier, there were many off-beat films made by those who didn’t worry about the financial outcome. But now, they are keen only on profits, and are adding unwanted elements to a film to bring in more people.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?

It has to be a new face or an upcoming young actor. My story demands someone who is not stuck in the image of a hero and can do what the story demands he do. If I work with a star, I will have to tweak it to match their image and that would spoil my script.

Karthikeyan Shanmugam

Films worked on: Aalwar, Aval Peyar Thamizharasi, Saguni, Oru Oorla Rendu Raja, Ivan Thanthiran, Boomerang, Kee, Bigil

Directors worked with: Chella, Meera Kathiravan, Shankar Dayal, Kannan, Kalees, Atlee

Main responsibilities: Art department, programming and scheduling
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karthikeyan Shanmugam Atlee
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp