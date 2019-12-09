'Jiivi' actor Vetri’s next to star KGF villain

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Vetri, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed 8 Thottakkal and was recently seen in Jiivi, will next work on a thriller, directed by debutant Guru Ramanujam.

The latest actor to join the cast of the yet-to-be-titled film is Ramachandra Raju, who played the villain in last year’s hit film KGF. He will play the antagonist in the film, which went on floors on Friday.

“It will be an action thriller with enough elements to call it a commercial film. But it will also have an underlying message. We have spoken about something that has not been addressed yet in Tamil cinema,” says director Guru, an erstwhile associate of Kazhugu director Sathyasiva.

The makers are planning to wrap up the film in a single schedule. The film, bankrolled by J Parthasarrathy also stars Diyaa Mayurikha, Marimuthu and Kabali-fame Vishvanth. The project will be shot in and around Chennai.