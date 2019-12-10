Home Entertainment Tamil

TikTok sensation Mirnalini Ravi on working with director Suseenthiran

Though she knew her dialogues, Suseenthiran showed her a different way of delivering them and was not the hard taskmaster she was expecting.

Published: 10th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming movie 'Champion'

A still from the upcoming movie 'Champion'

By  Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

When TikTok sensation Mirnalini Ravi, who debuted in Super Deluxe, came to the sets of Champion, she was pleasantly surprised.

“After working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja, I felt I was ready to face any situation since we were used to being thoroughly prepared as actors. So on the first day of Champion shoot, I came well prepared. But I was also a little anxious,” she recalls.

But director Suseenthiran was not the hard taskmaster she was expecting. “He came up to me and Vishwa (the male lead) and explained that as newcomers, there were bound to be goof ups. He insisted that there was no need to panic because that would only impact our performance. So he told us to just relax and take things as they come. This came as such a relief to both of us and our nervousness eased considerably. Kumararaja was very friendly but also very strict. Here, we were pampered thoroughly.”

Though she knew her dialogues, Suseenthiran showed her a different way of delivering them. “He told me to say the lines the way I would if I were really that person. That way, the whole feel behind the words came out very realistically. When in doubt, he would act out scenes and show us.”

Mrinalini also found the shoot timings novel. Suseenthiran was strict about punctuality, so shoots always began and ended on time. “He felt that if an actor got tired, it would immediately reflect on the face and performance. So he ensures he get their best before they were drained. On sets, he always wants his actors to look fresh and be energetic. Thus he made sure shoots were never extended beyond the fixed hours each day. After this experience, I feel Suseenthiran is the best director for newcomers.”

Playing a college girl, she had to shoot at a college near the Marina beach. “My cousin was studying there, so I had a great time between shots. Most students had exams so there were no crowds. Shooting there only added to my comfort levels since it was so much fun. I didn’t feel  any pressure while shooting for the film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Champion Mirnalini Ravi TikTok sensation Mirnalini Ravi Suseenthiran Vishwa
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp