Bharath plays cop in upcoming crime thriller 'Kaalidas'

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Bharath’s upcoming film Kaalidas has garnered attention ahead of its release this week, thanks to Karthik Subbaraj sharing the film’s trailer on Twitter and calling it a “very well-made edge-of-the-seat thriller.” Bharath essays the role of a police officer for the first time in his career in this crime thriller. He is paired with Malayalam actor Ann Sheetal in the film directed by debutant Sri Senthil.

About the film, the director says, “A cop is human too, and so there is place for romance in this crime thriller when he begins his career as a fresher in the police department.” The presence of Suresh Menon and Aadhav Kannadasan had given lot of solidity to the film, he adds.

The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the director says his score will be a highlight. “There are three songs which will not affect the flow of the movie,” says Senthil, adding that the lyrics are provided by Thamarai and Niranjan Bharathi, great grandson of Bharathiyar.