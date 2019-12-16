Sakshi Agarwal to star in a female-centric action film

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Sakshi Agarwal, known for her recent stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 3, and appearances in films such as Kaala and Viswasam, will next be seen in a female-centric action film. This project will be helmed by GJ Sathya, who previously directed Kaliru.

Sakshi plays a journalist in the yet-to-be-titled project. The actor says that the film will be a political crime thriller, which will address a relevant societal issue. “When Sathya narrated the script to me, I was initially hesitant about doing justice to the intense action sequences. But, the director convinced me, quoting the mental strength that I had displayed during my stay in the Bigg Boss house.”

Sakshi adds that she has started training in martial arts and Silambam. “We have seven action blocks in the film, which will follow my character’s revenge. I am really looking forward to the shoot,” she says.



The film, which will be shot in Trichy and Karnataka, is expected to go on floors next month.