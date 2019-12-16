Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH 'Darbar' trailer | Rajinikanth returns to the big screen as a badass cop

Rajini-starrer 'Darbar' is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'.

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)

'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth returns to the big screen with yet another action film but this time as a badass cop. 

The film set in Mumbai, Rajini is seen as the Commissioner of Police who beats up bad guys with a swag.

The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

The short trailer of 'Darbar' also features Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, who is seen playing the antagonist in the film.

Nayanthara shares the screen with Rajinikanth as the female lead after nearly 12 years. The cast also includes actors Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Harish Uttaman, and Bose Venkat.

'Darbar' is slated to hit the screens during Pongal in January. The film marks Rajini's return to playing a police officer after 25 years.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing a police officer in the 1992 Tamil film "Pandian". His other police officer role includes Alex Pandian from "Moondru Mugam", which released in 1982.

At the recently held audio launch of 'Darbar', Rajinikanth opened up on teaming up with Murugadoss for the first time.

"We couldn't think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his 'Ramana' and 'Ghajini'. I had wanted to work with him for long. When 'Kabali' and 'Kaala' were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story."

"When 'Petta' came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with 'Darbar' in a week's time. That's how this project was born. At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next yet-untitled Tamil film was officially launched on Wednesday here. The film will be directed by Siva, known for helming projects such as "Veeram" and "Viswasam".

This project will also star Keerthy Suresh, Meena Khushbhu in key roles. D. Imman has been roped in to compose music.

(With inputs from IANS)

