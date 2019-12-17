Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj hits out at CAA

Subbaraj is known for hits like the horror flick 'Pizza' and Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

Published: 17th December 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Karthik Subbaraj

Superstar Rajini with director Karthik Subbaraj (Photo | Karthik Subbaraj Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil cinema director Karthik Subbaraj on Tuesday came out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying this land was nobody's "father's property."

"Let's keep India secular. Say NO to CAA.Say NO to NRC (National Register of Citizens).Say No to Police violence on students," the 'Petta' director said on Twitter.

Subbaraj is known for hits like the horror flick 'Pizza' and Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Both Houses of Parliament had adopted it recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karthik Subbaraj against CAA CAA protest
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp