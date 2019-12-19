Arjun Chidambaram joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Recently, the official cast and crew of Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan were announced, and the film went on floors in Thailand last week. Now, Nerkonda Paarvai actor Arjun Chidambaram has revealed to us that he is part of the stellar cast of the film.

ALSO READ: Vairamuthu not part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan due to #MeToo impact?

“This year has been good. More like a turning point in my career. With this film, I’m hoping things take a turn in my career,” says Arjun. “Though I’m playing a small role, I’m glad to be part of such a big film,” adds the actor, who has also joined the first schedule in Thailand.

The first schedule of the Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, produced by Lyca Productions, is expected to go on for a period of one month.

ALSO READ: When will we see Ponniyin Selvan on 70mm?

Boasting of a cast that includes Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, and others, the film is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel.Arjun was recently seen in the Enai Noki Paayum Thota.