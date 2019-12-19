When Namma Veettu Pillai is a Hero

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

It isn’t every day that an interview begins with the interviewee stating that they’re nervous about the questions they are going to get. Sivakarthikeyan’s answers certainly don’t reflect any of that anxiety though. The actor, who is playing a superhero in his next film, Hero, admits to being intimidated by success at first. But now, he says he has finally begun to enjoy it a bit as well. Seated in his comfortable caravan, I catch Sivakarthikeyan in a reflective mood as we discuss Hero, success, failure andeverything in between.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What was your first reaction when you heard it was a superhero film?

I was very excited. (smiles) I love superhero and animation films. I find them very entertaining and I feel they have some of the best heroic moments on screen. Also, I love the hope these films instill.

It began with an interesting coincidence. Mithran and I had decided we will work together even before the release of Irumbuthirai. After the release, I was about to meet Mithran to discuss the film. I had just told a friend that I would love to do a film like Gentleman. Mithran opened our discussion saying, “Anne, Gentleman madhri oru padam panlaam.” I was shocked and surprised. Mithran developed a fresh story with that thread. Gentleman wasn’t a superhero film, but Mithran has made Hero into one. He wanted the film to appeal to my young fans as well. The film speaks about the pressure students face, and what they require from us. However, it is not a film that’s just for them. But they will bring more people into the theatres.

In Tamil cinema, superhero films haven’t clicked because our regular heroes are in a way, superheroes. And there are also comparisons with Hollywood. Did you think of this when you signed the film?

You’re right. The bigger heroes don’t need a mask, they are superheroes themselves. For me, to get there, I need something like this. Naa avlo periya hero kidayathu, ipo dhaan valandhu vandhuttu irukken.

However, we weren’t worried at any point because nothing was in excess. I wouldn’t be jumping off buildings because it is a superhero film. The challenges he faces makes him a superhero. We also place the question, ‘who is a hero or a superhero?’ That’s the film’s major idea. Mithran has achieved this brilliantly.

Interestingly, most of your onscreen characters have been underdogs. From the looks of it, Hero, despite being a superhero film, doesn’t seem to be any different.

I believe audiences will connect to such stories more. I have personally related myself with such stories over the years. I feel that people relate to music and films to a higher degree.

Such stories also suit my physique perfectly. I don’t have a beefed-up body, nor am I very handsome.

I believe there is a guy like me at every home, which is why the tag ‘Namma Veettu Pillai’ feels right. So when I do a story that sees an underdog rise against hardship I hope it reaches them the same way.

I remember you saying that Velaikkaran was your upper limit for serious cinema. Have you upped the ante with Hero?

Velaikkaran was quite serious, Hero functions in a similar zone but with more action. Also, Mithran ensured that while my character begins on a relaxed note, when the film becomes serious, my character grows up too. We don’t return to that casual zone at all. This film has a lot of action, especially in the second half. Most of what we shot in the last two months were action sequences. “Nadula scene kudutha pudhusa irukkum. Ninnu dialogue pesanuma nu.” (smiles) I saw a new version of myself on screen, and I liked it.

After Remo, you’d accepted the criticism and also promised that your future films will not be misogynistic. However, Mr Local received backlash too. How do you process such criticism?

I only take constructive criticism. People who thrashed Remo didn’t celebrate Kanaa as much. I am not sure why. I do have to consider that. Honest people have pointed out both the good and bad in my films. But were both reactions projected the same way? There were even attempts to brand me with that image as well. If that was the case, it should have changed with Kanaa. Why didn’t it? Nobody speaks about the other films which have these issues, some of them are even called classics.

So I could figure that some people had an agenda behind it and were doing it on purpose. But I didn’t take it the same way. Idhu venaam nu solraangala, adhu illama padam panren. That’s easy for me. If they are repeatedly going to bring it up, then I don’t see the necessity to respond to such questions. None of my future films will have it as well. I learnt from that experience and have moved on. If people are still stuck with it, then paavam avangalukku vera point ila nu artham.

What has been your biggest learning over the years?

I realised that I shouldn’t restrict myself too much. I am also quite sensitive; I wish to change that. I have learned to push myself, to think on a wider scale. Instead of rejecting ideas immediately, I have begun to analyze them and see what I can do in that idea, where I can grow to provide what the script demands. All of this is coming from the audience. That’s the thumb rule: Respect the audience. If they say it is right, it is. It might be the oldest story in the book, but if they celebrate it, that’s the verdict. If they don’t like it, then it is a failure.



With each film, you have managed to keep looking higher, be it with the cast, or the crew, the story or the production scale.

I always look for something new to try. I did Remo because I wanted to shed my inhibitions completely. With Hero, it’s all the action. I can’t make the mass films I wish to eventually, without being good at action. Action makes sense when there’s good content backing it. Also, it’s not just about bashing people up. It is about owning that moment. Mithran kept saying that, it was key that I carried my suit well.

I think I have only created a portfolio of sorts for myself so far. I have learned various aspects of being an actor. It is surprising because I never thought I could do so much. Several people told me that they teared up when they watched NVP’s climax. That’s a bond that I have only managed to forge so far with humor. The action in Hero is an addition to my skill set. A director should be confident that he can do whatever he wants with me. Only then can I truly go to the next level.