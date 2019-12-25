Home Entertainment Tamil

Anirudh Ravichander to reunite with Dhanush for Vivek-Mervin’s 'Pattas'

One staple component of composer duo Vivek-Mervin’s albums so far has been the presence of Anirudh Ravichander.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Anirudh Ravichander and Vivek-Mervin.

Anirudh Ravichander and Vivek-Mervin. (Photo | EPS)

By Avinash Ramachandran 
Express News Service

One staple component of composer duo Vivek-Mervin’s albums so far has been the presence of Anirudh Ravichander. Right from their debut album, Vadacurry, to their recent film, Sangathamizhan, Anirudh has sung in almost every project of the duo. Continuing the tradition, the Darbar composer has sung for Dhanush’s Pattas, and the track will be released today. Incidentally, this is the first time Anirudh is singing for Dhanush since the 2015 film, Thanga Magan. This track will also mark the first time Anirudh is lending his voice for a Dhanush song by another composer.

“It will be a fun-filled upbeat love song. Anirudh will be singing the song in the Madras slang. We wanted each track to give the audience a different feel, and that’s why each song that has been released so far is from contrasting genres,” says Vivek Siva, one half of the composer duo. Pattas, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, marks the first festival release for the young composer duo.

“We have been working on this film for almost 8-9 months. We always had Dhanush sir in our bucket list, and we’re glad to compose for his Pongal release. This will be our biggest film so far,” says Vivek, adding that apart from the songs there are a few theme numbers to look out for. 

“The response to Chill Bro and Morattu Tamizhan has been overwhelming. They have been making waves on social media too. We are looking forward to releasing the entire album which, we believe, will not be uni-dimensional, and will surely have something interesting for everyone,” says Vivek. Pattas, bankrolled by Sathyajothi Productions, has Dhanush in a dual role, and stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anirudh Ravichander Dhanush Pattas Vivek Mervin
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp