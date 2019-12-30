Guru Somasundaram to play a politician in Manja Satta Pacha Satta

Home Entertainment Tamil

The film, starring Guru Somasundaram, apart from newbies Adhithya Varman and Renu Soundar, was wrapped up recently.

Award-winning writer Thamba Kutti Bambrosky, known for his semi-fictitious series Kalki, is making his debut as a director with Manja Satta Pachcha Satta.

The film, starring Guru Somasundaram, apart from newbies Adhithya Varman and Renu Soundar, was wrapped up recently.

“I’ve made the film in the Neo-Burlesque genre. Burlesquing is usually the satire of popular literature or characters in an innovative way. But Neo-Burlesque is a genre of storytelling that caricatures the manner of serious events and projects them with humour,” says Thamba.

“The film starts with paavai koothu (shadow puppetry) because that art is the first form of cinema, and I’ve used it as a narrative device as well. The film will have no protagonist or antagonist. It’s the story of how a booty is transferred among many people who don’t know what’s inside. Guru Somasundaram’s character is the root cause of everything happening in the film. It’s a tragic comedy.”

Renigunta-fame Ganesh Raghavendra is handing the music for Manja Satta Pacha Satta, which’s slated for release in the first quarter of 2020.

