Home Entertainment Tamil

Murder in a temple town

The director, who successfully debuted in Kannada with the murder mystery Traya, feels language is no barrier as long as the script is good.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cautioning the audience to not expect logic in the film, he adds the focus is on the dialogues and promises a fun-filled ride for the audience.

Cautioning the audience to not expect logic in the film, he adds the focus is on the dialogues and promises a fun-filled ride for the audience.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

At a time when every other film includes Yogi Babu — usually in a supporting role — director Krishna Sai says the plot of his horror-comedy 50/50, which released on Friday, actually revolves around the popular comedian.

Yogi Babu even gets a pair in the film — Mumbai-model Shreya Gupta. “Babu has two songs, one of which is the solo number by Super Singer Junior-fame Poovaiyar that has already gained attention,” adds Krishna.

The director, who successfully debuted in Kannada with the murder mystery Traya, feels language is no barrier as long as the script is good.

Elaborating on the plot of his film, he says, “In a temple town, three brothers — Yogi Babu, Rajendran and John Vijay —have fun at each other’s expense. Meanwhile, a group of teenagers (including Sethuraman and Shruthi Ramakrishnan) help the police solve a tricky case. Along the way they encounter the brothers, who lend their support to unravel the murder mystery.”

Cautioning the audience to not expect logic in the film, he adds the focus is on the dialogues and promises a fun-filled ride for the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Babu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp