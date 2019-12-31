Thalapathy 64 first-look out: Vijay's next called 'Master' ridden with mystery

Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Vijay in 'Master' first look poster.

Actor Vijay in 'Master' film first-look poster. (Photo | Twitter)

Logesh Kanagaraj's Vijay-starrer has been titled, 'Master' and the first look is out. Fans have gone into a frenzy seeing Thalapathy 64's first-look poster, with it already receiving over 1 lakh likes and 60 thousand retweets.

The actor is reportedly essaying the role of a professor, and the title reinforces speculations. In the first look, the actor, with curly hair, looks up at viewers with an increasing sense of mystery. The kaappu (silver bracelet) and the buzz-effect in the editing render the poster the massy look. 

Fans and moviegoers alike await with high anticipation as the role of antagonist is helmed by Vijay Sethupathi. This would be the first time the two Vijays have come together for a project.

And he isn't the only Petta actor on board 'Master', Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in the movie which stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu, Sriman, and Ramesh Thilak. 

Helmed by XB Film Creators, the music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichander. The storyline of the film has been kept tightly under wraps. 

Filmmakers look forward to releasing the film for Summer 2020. 

