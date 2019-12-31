Home Entertainment Tamil

YouTuber Hari Bhaskar makes his film debut

The first schedule for the film was wrapped up recently and the next will go on floors after Pongal.

Hari Bhaskar, known for his YouTube channel Jump Cuts

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Hari Bhaskar, known for his YouTube channel Jump Cuts, is making his foray into the cinema industry as an actor with Ninaivo Oru Paravai. The film’s first single, Menaminiki, was released recently. Speaking to us, Hari says, “It happened all of a sudden, to be honest. When the director (debutant Ridhun) was looking for someone, he got to know about me through a friend. Then he saw my videos and was convinced that I could pull off the role. Though the first single might have a school background, that’s not all. The film is about two couples — one young and one old. I play one of the younger pair. It’s a feel-good love story that I could relate to a lot.”

The first schedule for the film was wrapped up recently and the next will go on floors after Pongal. Sanjana Sarathy, who has been part of films such as Thuppaki and Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, will play Hari’s pair in the film. Ninaivo Oru Paravai also stars Misha Ghoshal and Ramesh Thilak. Produced by Mind Drama Productions and White Duck Studios, Thaman will be in charge of the music for this film.

