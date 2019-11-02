Home Entertainment Tamil

Makers of Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' booked for cheating

The  Gachibowli police registered a case against the makers of Vijay’s latest release, Bigil, on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Don-turned-footballer Akhilesh Paul and Nandi Chinni Kumar

Don-turned-footballer Akhilesh Paul and Nandi Chinni Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The  Gachibowli police on Friday registered a case against the makers of Vijay’s latest release, Bigil, on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating. 

The case was filed after Nandi Chinni Kumar, a debutant director, filed a complaint alleging that he was cheated by makers of the film and Akhilesh Paul -- a don-turned-footballer from Maharashtra -- on whose life story the movie is based. The Tamil film is also releasing in Telugu as Whistle.

Nandi Chinni Kumar has alleged that he had bought exclusive copyrights from Akhilesh Paul to make a feature film in any language for consideration of Rs 12 lakh and had also paid him Rs 5 lakh. 

It was agreed that the balance shall be paid after the date of cinematography and before the pre-release of the film in theatres, Chinni Kumar said. Akhilesh Paul had acknowledged the sum of Rs 5 lakh in terms of the agreement and agreed to pay three per cent of the net profit of the film’s theatrical distribution to Chinni Kumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bigil Nandi Chinni Kumar Vijay
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp