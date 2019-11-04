Home Entertainment Tamil

Arun Vijay’s cop film titled Sinam

This will be the second time Arun Vijay is donning the khaki after his own production Kuttram 23 (2017).

Published: 04th November 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Arun Vijay

Actor Arun Vijay

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Arun Vijay will be playing a cop in his 30th film, which will be directed by GNR Kumaravelan of Haridas-fame. It is now known that the film will be titled Sinam. This will be the second time Arun is donning the khaki after his own production Kuttram 23 (2017).

“Sinam means anger and that emotion has always been projected in a negative manner over the years right from the days of Thirukural as something that’s not good for anyone. But Sinam will show anger in a positive light and how at times, it is the best thing to do. Sinam will give the satisfaction of giving justice to an issue. The film also stars Kaali Venkat in an important character and Palak Lalwani plays the female lead. The second schedule starts from next week and the film will be shot completely in Chennai,” says Kumaravelan.

Sagaa-fame Shabir has been roped in to handle music while Thadam cinematographer S Gopinath will be taking care of the cinematography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Vijay Sinam Tamil Films Kuttram 23 GNR Kumaravelan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp