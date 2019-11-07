Cooking up a kidnapping in Butler Balu

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Yogi Babu’s upcoming film, Butler Balu, is riding firmly on the dependable shoulders of the in-demand comedian, says producer Mukesh. This is evident, he says, from the number of screens the production house has managed to get for the film’s release this Friday.

Mukesh tells us the story revolves around the happenings of one night, with much of the action confined to a police station where Babu’s character is held on a kidnapping charge.



“Babu plays the head cook at a wedding, and when the bride goes missing, suspicion falls on him. However, Babu’s friends are actually behind the act. In the parallel track, there is a group headed by Robo Shankar and Imaan Annachi, who are after the girl for a different reason.”

Setting aside rumours of Babu only playing a cameo in Butler Balu, Mukesh says the popular actor will be seen the whole of the first half, with an extension late in the second half.