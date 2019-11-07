'Darbar' motion poster: Rajinikanth looks badass as he dons police uniform for the Murugadoss film

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' motion poster was released on Thursday driving fans into a frenzy. Kamal Haasan, who is celebrating his 65th birthday today, unveiled the motion poster of the film which is set for 2020 Pongal release.

Rajinikanth is seen donning a police uniform and a jacket that elevates his look from that of a common cop. He is also seen slashing a sword and settling down onto a chair presumably in a basement, all the while, the frame is filled with motes of swirling dust. The motion poster would definitely lift up the little hairs on your back.

Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal also released the posters in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, respectively.

This is the first time in over two decades, 'Thalaivar' is playing a cop's role. Rajini plays a Mumbai-based police officer in 'Darbar' which has Bollywood actors Nawab Shah, Suniel Shetty, and Prateik Babbar playing the antagonists.

Nayanthara shares the screen with Rajinikanth as the female lead after a 12-year-hiatus, the cast also includes actors Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Harish Uttaman, and Bose Venkat.

Helmed by Thupaakki director A R Murugadoss, the film has roped in the best from the industry for the project, including 'Iruvar' fame Santhosh Sivan for cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander for music. It will be Anirudh's second collaboration with both Rajini and Murugadoss after Petta and Kaththi, respectively.