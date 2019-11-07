Priyamani returns to Tamil cinema

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Priyamani, who was last seen in the Amazon Orginal The Family Man, will now play a CBI officer in an upcoming Tamil-Kannada bilingual. Titled Dr 56, the film is touted to be a sci-fi action thriller. This film will mark Priyamani’s comeback in Tamil; the actor was last seen in Tamil in the 2012 horror film, Charulatha, which was, incidentally, also a bilingual.

“We were sure this concept would work in Kannada and Tamil. And Priyamani was the first choice for this character. She was very happy with the story and immediately gave the nod. I am elated to have her on board,” says debutant director Rajesh Anandleela.

Apart from Priyamani, the film will also feature debutant hero Praveen Reddy T, who has also written the story and screenplay. The crew has already completed two schedules and have two more left.