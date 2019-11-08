Home Entertainment Tamil

Shruti Haasan to lend voice for Tamil version of 'Frozen 2'

Shruti will also be singing three songs for the film, 'Frozen 2'.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Shruti Haasan

Kollywood actress Shruti Haasan (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Shruti Haasan will be lending her voice to the character of Elsa in the Tamil version of Hollywood animated movie "Frozen 2".

Shruti will also be singing three songs for the film.

"I absolutely adore the movie 'Frozen' and the bond shown between sisters Elsa and Anna is purely heart-warming. Being the elder sister, I completely resonate with Elsa's feelings towards Anna and will do the same for my sister," Shruti said.

"Elsa is every girl's role model and I am elated to lend my voice and get the opportunity to sing for Elsa's character in Tamil. In addition to their gripping and engaging stories, songs in such animated movies hold a very special place in the hearts of fans and look forward to present the sequel to my fans and my Tamil audiences," she added.

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present.

Disney India has also roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas to dub for Elsa and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Anna in the Hindi version of the sequel.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, "Frozen 2" will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Frozen tamil version Frozen 2 tamil
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp